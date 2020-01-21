Rhea Chakraborty wishes rumoured boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput on his 34th birthday: ‘Shine on you crazy diamond’

Rhea Chakraborty wished Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday with a post on Instagram. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram) Rhea Chakraborty wished Sushant Singh Rajput on his birthday with a post on Instagram. (Photo: Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Social media is flooded with birthday wishes for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who turned 34 today. However, the cutest wish came from Rhea Chakraborty. The Jalebi actor took to her Instagram account to share two adorable photos of herself and the Chhichhore actor.

Wishing Sushant a very happy birthday, Rhea wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful ” supermassive black hole “ that is known to mankind! Shine on you crazy diamond,” to which Sushant replied, “Thank youuuuuuu my Rockstarrrr.️”

In one of the photos, Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput are sharing a cute moment, while in another photo, the two are giving us couple goals. While Rhea and Sushant have not admitted to being in a relationship as of yet, the two are rumoured to be dating.

Sushant also shared a photo of himself on Instagram. He thanked his fans and well-wishers for their support and love. In the post, he wrote, “Recovering ..Gratitude to all of you. Thank you for all the love. Jai shiv shambho”

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty will be next seen in Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Chehra.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was last seen in Chhichhore, will be seen in Dil Bechara, which marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

