Sushant Singh Rajput to play Chanakya, APJ Abdul Kalam in a biopic series

Sushant Singh Rajput is set to essay 12 real-life characters, including political strategist Chanakya, poet Rabindranath Tagore and former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam, in a biopic series.

The yet-to-be-titled project will celebrate the Indian geniuses spanning 2,000 years – from 540 BC to 2015 AD. All 12 biopics will be part of season one. It will be backed by Innsaei, a venture recently launched by Sushant along with his business partner Varun Mathur.

Commenting on the endeavour, Mathur said, “We are excited to bring to the audience a new series presenting the most magnificent stories of India. These 12 geniuses have made a paramount contribution in forming the India that we live in today.

“Sushant has always been extremely passionate about learning new things and following the philosophies of these people, hence, he decided to bring them to life on screen.”

The series will be launched next year. Sushant is not new to biopics, having played former Indian cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni in a critically acclaimed Bollywood film. Recently, the actor had opted out of Chanda Mama Door Ke owing to date issues. However, according to a PTI report, Sushant plans to make his own space movie. Apart from the biopic series, the actor has quite a lot on his plate. He is also a part of Abhishek Chaubey’s dacoit drama Son Chiriya, Kedarnath and Drive.

