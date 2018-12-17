Sushant Singh Rajput: Really happy with the audience response to Kedarnath

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has said that he was really happy with the audience response to his recently released film Kedarnath because whenever an audience appreciates a movie, then it encourages an actor to do better.

Sushant was interacting with the media at Star Screen Awards 2018 here on Sunday.

Director Abhishek Kapoor’s romance-drama Kedarnath features the actor opposite debutant Sara Ali Khan. It set against the backdrop of the disastrous 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

The movie has managed to collect a total of Rs 42 crore after the end of its first week.

Talking about the film’s success, Sushant said: “I am really happy with the audience response to the film. When an actor’s work gets appreciated then it feels good because through that he gets an encouragement.

“The kind of minute detail we have shown in the film, they are getting connected to it and appreciating it. As an actor or as a filmmaker, all we want is that whatever we wanted to say should reach towards the audience without any obstacle.”

Sushant’s former girlfriend of six years Ankita Lokhande is also gearing up for her Bollywood debut in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

Last week, casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared her first look from the film on his Instagram and captioned it: “Here is the official look of actress Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkari Bai in her debut film – ‘Manikarnik’a. A woman soldier in Rani Laxmibai’s army, Jhalkari Bai eventually rose to the position of an advisor to the Queen.”

Sushant commented on the post: “It looks absolutely great Ankita. I am extremely happy to see this. May God bless you with lots of success and happiness.”

Ankita replied” “Thank you Sushant. I wish you the same.”

Talking about the incident, Sushant said on Sunday: “I saw the picture and I really liked it.I wanted to congratulate her on that so, I did it.”

When asked Sushant whether he congratulated Ankita personally on her Hindi film debut, he said, “I am the same person on the digital platform and in my real life so, whatever comment I made on that post was not to show off for people but I really wanted to congratulate her. She also replied to my comment then, I feel there wasn’t need for any separate conversation.”

Sushant will be seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive and Abhishek Chaubey’s Son Chiriya.