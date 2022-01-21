‘Star in the sky’: Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma’s tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput on birth anniversary

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned 36 if he was alive today. On his birth anniversary, his family and friends posted heartfelt tributes. His co-stars also took to social media to post remembrance posts for him.

Sushant Singh Rajput‘s PK co-actor Anushka Sharma posted a picture of him on her story and wrote, “In remembrance”. Shuddh Desi Romance actor Vaani Kapoor also shared a photo writing, “Remembering you on your birthday”. Kangana Ranaut, who has been vocal about him post his death, also wished the late actor. Sharing a picture of him with a telescope, Kangana wrote, “Happy Birthday to this star in the sky”.

Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput worked together in PK. (Photo: Anushka/Instagram) Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput worked together in PK. (Photo: Anushka/Instagram)

Vaani Kapoor remembered her Shuddh Desi Romance actor. (Photo: Vaani/Instagram) Vaani Kapoor remembered her Shuddh Desi Romance actor. (Photo: Vaani/Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut wished Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary. (Photo: Kangana/Instagram) Kangana Ranaut wished Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary. (Photo: Kangana/Instagram)

Vikas Gupta’s younger brother Siddharth Gupta has always been very close to Sushant. On his birth anniversary, he shared a video of all their candid moments together. In the video, he also mentioned how ‘Sushant is an idea that will live on forever’. The one-minute video gives a sneak peek into the late actor’s fun side as he is seen enjoying with his loved ones. “Living the idea. Brother am at it, Taking your thoughts ahead. Just sharing a little edit @sid_myeuphoria made for your birthday. Happy birthday my alien 👽 brother. Thanks for all the lessons on life and ways of life. Till its time 💜🙏🏻,” he captioned the post.

Calling it ‘Sushant Day’ the actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also took to her social media handles on Friday to pen a beautiful note in the memory of her late brother She shared a video with visuals from Sushant’s life, accompanied by the music of his film Kedarnath.

Shweta shared in the caption, “My God! What a beautiful compilation…A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput , your legacy will live on. 🙏❤️ Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job! 🙏♾ #SushantDay.”

Ahead of Sushant’s birth anniversary, Shweta had requested her late brother’s fans to light a candle in his memory in a nearby temple. She also wrote that they “pray that we find justice for him and that his soul rests in peace.”

Priyanka Singh, Sushant’s sister, took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, “After seeing all the tweets, I think #SushantDay fits the bill perfectly given the reason for it. So let’s have only one TL for 21st: ‘Sushant day’.”

Known for working in films like MS Dhoni The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kai Po Che, Chhichhore, Sonchiriya among others, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in June 2020.