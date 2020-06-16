Rumy Jafry: I was supposed to start shooting with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty

Rumi Jafry’s romantic comedy would have marked Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s first film together. (Photo: Rumi Jafry/Facebook, Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram) Rumi Jafry’s romantic comedy would have marked Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s first film together. (Photo: Rumi Jafry/Facebook, Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram)

Filmmaker Rumy Jafry on Tuesday revealed late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was set to begin shooting for a romantic comedy, also starring rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Jafry told indianexpress.com, “We were supposed to start shooting for our unnamed romantic comedy in May, but because of the lockdown, we had to keep the movie on hold. We were sure to get working as soon as the industry would start operating normally again. For the film, Sushant and I met very often in the last one year. He would come home and spend time with my family. I would visit him too. My kids were so shocked with the news and after seeing his pictures that were circulated on social media, they couldn’t even sleep. It was very disturbing. He had become like family to me”

He added, “We were supposed to start shooting in May for our North India schedule and in July for the London schedule. He loved to dance and wanted to do a proper dance number, so we had woven one in this story. He was greatly inspired by Govinda.”

Rumy Jafry also confirmed Sushant Singh Rajput’s battle with depression. He said, “We knew he was going through a tough time and was battling depression, but when we met he was happy, so we didn’t want to discuss that. We all were always in the moment. He was talented and had great ideas. We were looking forward to working together again. When I had come to Mumbai, we did theatre together. We were connected through our theatre work. We discussed how we should work together one day. Now, when it was going to happen, he passed away.”

When we asked him about his plans for the romantic comedy and if he has another actor in mind to fill Sushant’s shoes, the filmmaker said, “I feel choked thinking about it. I don’t think I can think about anyone else as of now. Of course, it is life, and we will have to one day move on and make the film, but for now, I have not thought about it.”

