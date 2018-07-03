Sushant Singh Rajput to play a visually challenged man in Aankhen 2?

Sushant Singh Rajput has been approached for the sequel of 2002 heist thriller Aankhen. Sushant Singh Rajput has been approached for the sequel of 2002 heist thriller Aankhen.

Sushant Singh Rajput, who was last seen in Raabta opposite Kriti Sanon, might be a part of Aankhen 2, a sequel of the hit Bollywood thriller Aankhen. Aankhen 2 was announced two years back in 2016 with Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. Arjun Rampal, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and south Indian actor Regina Cassandra were also said to be a part of the Anees Bazmee directorial. But, a legal battle between producer Gaurang Doshi and RajTaru Studios delayed the project.

Now, according to a DNA report, Sushant and Kartik Aaryan are in talks with the makers of the thriller to share screen space with Amitabh. “Talks with Sushant Singh Rajput and Kartik Aaryan are in the final stages. The rest of the names will be in place soon as well,” said a source close to the publication. Also, the report claims that Amitabh will be playing the key role in the sequel.

Also read | Exclusive: Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh Rajput in Nitesh Tiwari’s next

Earlier in 2016, while announcing the film, Bazmee had said, “The biggest motivation to do this film is Amitabh Bachchan who I haven’t directed in my life yet. So it was my dream. Then there is Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Arjun Rampal. It is a big film with a lot of stars.”

Released in 2002, Aankhen starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal and Sushmita was a story of three visually impaired men who are hired to rob a bank by a bank manager (Bachchan). The heist thriller directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah was an adaptation of Gujarati play Andhalo Pato.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd