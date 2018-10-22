MeToo has shaken up the patriarchy but the patriarchs won’t give in easily: Sushant Singh

Actor Sushant Singh addressed the CINTAA press meet last week.

Actor and CINTAA General Secretary Sushant Singh says the #MeToo movement in India has shaken up the patriarchy, adding there is a tough fight ahead as the patriarchs will not give in so easily.

“#MeToo in India — the ugliness has shaken me up. It has shaken up the Patriarchy too. The patriarchs won’t give in so easily. It’s going to become uglier. Let’s not celebrate right now, this is just the beginning. We’ve a very tough fight ahead of us. Don’t stop now, else” Sushant tweeted.

The #MeToo movement in India started after actor and former beauty queen Tanushree Dutta in September recalled an unpleasant episode with veteran actor Nana Patekar from the sets of Horn OK Pleassss in 2008.

After that, a slew of controversies surrounding Vikas Bahl, Sajid Khan, Anu Malik, Anirban Blah, Alok Nath, Chetan Bhagat, Gursimran Khamba and Kailash Kher have emerged.

The #MeToo movement began in Hollywood last year with The New York Times reporting multiple sexual assault allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. This led to the opening of a Pandora’s box of complaints against celebrated personalities like Bill Cosby, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Spacey.

Cine and TV Artists’ Association or CINTAA had last week, held a press conference in the light of the ongoing #MeToo movement in Bollywood. It was addressed by President Vikram Gokhle and Senior Joint Secretary Amit Behl, apart from Sushant.

CINTAA’s official statement from the press meet read, “We are already in the process of constituting a high-powered committee to address the issue of sexual harassment. We have decided to now publicly name and shame all defaulters in the media viz-a-viz sexual harassment, defaults on payments, non-regulation of health and safety guidelines and unfair contracts. We seek the support of the media in this endeavour.”

