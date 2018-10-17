A concerted effort is on to discredit MeToo movement: CINTAA secretary Sushant Singh

CINTAA secretary and actor Sushant Singh tweets about the ongoing MeToo movement in India.

The Cine & TV Artists’ Association (CINTAA) secretary Sushant Singh on Wednesday urged people to not spread false stories and discredit the MeToo movement in India.

On Wednesday, Sushant Singh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Beware #metooinindia a concerted effort is on, to discredit the whole movement. False stories are being implanted, and proved so within hours and days by the accused. End game- credibility of all real survivors becomes questionable. ALL predators get the benefit of doubt. Beware.”

Sushant, who is also an actor, has been sharing many MeToo stories on his social media account.

The actor’s tweet seems to have surfaced after Sacred Games writer Varun Grover, in an open letter, claimed that the complaint against him is baseless. Varun also said he is ready for any sort of inquiry. Sushant retweeted Varun’s open letter and wrote, “Stoic and Honest’.

The MeToo movement has taken the country by storm. Many prominent names from the Indian television and film industry are under the radar after their female colleagues have come out to narrate their horrific experiences. The list of accused includes names like Nana Patekar, Alok Nath, Subhash Ghai, Vikas Bahl, Varun Grover, Kailash Kher and others.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Sushant Singh talked about the decision to apologise to Dutta. “After Tanushree’s statement that she had complained to CINTAA in the matter and received no support from the association, it was imperative for us to look into the matter. We believe this step on part of CINTAA may go a long way in encouraging other members who may have suffered harassment, to speak up and approach us,” Sushant said.

