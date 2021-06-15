Sushant Sigh Rajput’s sister Meetu shares photos from prayer meet, vows justice for him: ‘Many have brutally used you’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Meetu Singh, remembered the late actor on his first death anniversary on Monday. Taking to social media, Meetu wrote, “Last year’s fateful event took all of us by such shock that I have failed to fall back into the normality of everyday life.” She also shared a few photos from the prayer meet that SSR‘s family held.

“Since the past few days grave despair has been brooding in the back of my mind. Last year’s fateful event took all of us by such shock that I have failed to fall back into the normality of everyday life,” she said in her note.

The late actor’s sister called people remembering him on social media to have “brutally used” him and that she “bore the desperation of wanting you back everyday”. Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai last year.

She wrote, “Many have brutally used you and the majority of them are still doing so. Manipulation is masked by love, selfish motives are hidden behind concern. If only you had people around you who had genuinely cared for you, things would have been so different. I bore the desperation of wanting you back everyday, today the misery was so strong that if the laws that bound us ceased to be, I would have mould (sic) your being out of my emotions. I would have given you my existence.”

“Things just don’t feel right without you, everything I come across reminds me of you. It becomes physically impossible to maintain my composure at times. But I will not let my Mom down, and for Her and your sake, I will try to live life with a purpose of evolution,” Meetu wrote remembering the Kedarnath star.

“Jaan, all I want you to know is that your name will always shine in all our hearts and I will do everything in my mortal powers to get you justice,” she concluded.

On Monday, SSR’s sister, Priyanka too remembered her brother and wrote on Instagram, “You truly have become immortal.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, last year. In a seven-year-career in Bollywood, Sushant found success with films such as Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni biopic, Chhichhore and many more. His last film, released after his death, was Mukesh Chhabra’s Dil Bechara.