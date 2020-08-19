Sushant Singh Rajput case: SC directs CBI to probe Sushant’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. (Photo: PR Handout/File)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed CBI to carry investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The SC pronounced judgement in Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to transfer the investigation from Patna to Mumbai.

The court upheld the Patna FIR and asked Maharashtra to assist the probe. Maharashtra has been asked to hand over all the evidence in the case to CBI.

The CBI registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others after Sushant’s father KK Singh filed a complaint with the Patna police against her and her family members alleging abetment of suicide.

The Patna FIR invokes IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) 506 (criminal intimidation),120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating).

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, fans and his colleagues from Bollywood have been campaigning for a CBI probe into his death since last month.

Rhea Chakraborty has told the Supreme Court that she has no objection if the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is transferred to the CBI. She, however, alleged that the Bihar police crossed their jurisdiction under “political pressure” and they could not transfer probe to the CBI.