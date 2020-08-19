scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput case: SC directs CBI to probe Sushant’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput's family, fans and colleagues from Bollywood are rallying for a CBI enquiry into his death.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Updated: August 19, 2020 11:39:41 am
Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, Kolkata news, Bengal news, Indian express newsSushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. (Photo: PR Handout/File)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed CBI to carry investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The SC pronounced judgement in Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to transfer the investigation from Patna to Mumbai.

The court upheld the Patna FIR and asked Maharashtra to assist the probe. Maharashtra has been asked to hand over all the evidence in the case to CBI.

The CBI registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others after Sushant’s father KK Singh filed a complaint with the Patna police against her and her family members alleging abetment of suicide.

The Patna FIR invokes IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) 506 (criminal intimidation),120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating).

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, fans and his colleagues from Bollywood have been campaigning for a CBI probe into his death since last month.

Rhea Chakraborty has told the Supreme Court that she has no objection if the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput is transferred to the CBI. She, however, alleged that the Bihar police crossed their jurisdiction under “political pressure” and they could not transfer probe to the CBI.

11:39 (IST)19 Aug 2020
We'll get fair, unbiased enquiry now: Sushant's brother-in-law on SC judgement
11:34 (IST)19 Aug 2020
Humanity wins: Kangana Ranaut hails SC judgement
11:32 (IST)19 Aug 2020
Truth wins: Ankita Lokhande on SC judgement
11:27 (IST)19 Aug 2020
Sushant's sister Shweta welcomes SC decision
11:18 (IST)19 Aug 2020
Maha to hand over all evidence in Sushant Singh Rajput's case to CBI
11:13 (IST)19 Aug 2020
Sushant's sister Meetu Singh thanks his fans after SC decision
11:11 (IST)19 Aug 2020
SC upholds Patna FIR, asks Maha to assist probe
11:08 (IST)19 Aug 2020
SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's death case
10:54 (IST)19 Aug 2020
Anupam Kher bats for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death
10:52 (IST)19 Aug 2020
No transaction from Sushant Singh Rajput's accounts to Rhea's: Forensic audit report

The foresinc audit report of Sushant Singh Rajput's bank accounts suggest no transactions to actor-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, a Mumbai police official confirmed.

The Mumbai police received the forensic audit report on Tuesday, which had an analysis of Rajput's bank transactions of the last five years. The report suggested that there was no financial transaction from Rajputs accounts to those of Rhea Chakraborty, the official said. Rajput was financially well-off and took good care of his staff too, he said.

The audit was carried out by Grant Thornton, an accounting and advisory firm.

10:36 (IST)19 Aug 2020
Ankita Lokhande awaits SC judgement
10:34 (IST)19 Aug 2020
Lead us from darkness into light: Sushant's sister prays

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Twitter on Tuesday and wrote, "Requesting for an early decision from the Supreme Court, we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting. Every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak. #CBIForSSR"

