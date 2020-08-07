scorecardresearch
Friday, August 07, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty requests exemption from appearing before ED today

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide probe gained momentum ever since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the charge. A case against Sushant's former girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and others has been registered.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 7, 2020 10:01:26 am
Sushant Singh Rajput case Here’s all that happened in the Sushant Singh Rajput case so far. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

The investigation around late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death took a turn on Thursday as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others. Releasing a statement, CBI stated, “CBI has today registered a case related to the death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput on the request of Bihar Govt and further notification from Govt of India and taken over the investigation of the case, earlier registered at police station Rajiv Nagar, Patna vide FIR no.241/2020 dated 25-7-2020. The case was registered against 6 accused and others.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had earlier lodged an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others, including three of her family members, for abetment of suicide. The FIR was filed under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also summoned Chakraborty in connection to the money laundering case based on the FIR filed by Sushant’s father. Chakraborty will have to appear before the agency on August 7.

In the FIR, KK Singh also claimed, “My son was at the peak of his acting career till May 2019. During that period, Rhea and her relatives developed an acquaintance with my son, under a deliberate conspiracy, so that Rhea could establish herself in the film industry and with an eye on Sushant’s wealth… He was later made to rent a house that was haunted, and that had an impact on my son.”

Meanwhile, Aditya Thackeray, Dino Morea and Sooraj Pancholi, whose name have been dragged into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case have released statements claiming no connection to the actor’s death. Morea took to Twitter and shared a video in which claims of a party at his residence on June 13, a day before Sushant’s death, were made by Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane.

The actor wrote, “There was never any such gathering at my residence, pls get your facts right before making these allegations.” He added, “DO NOT drag my name into this as I have no connection whatsoever with this.”

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

10:01 (IST)07 Aug 2020
'Fudge does still look up hopefully every time the door opens'

Sushant's niece Mallika Singh shared in her Instagram stories how the late actor's pet dog, Fudge still misses him.

(Photo: Mallika Singh/Instagram stories)

09:44 (IST)07 Aug 2020
BMC allows Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari to return to Patna

The Indian Express reports said, "The BMC has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari to return to Patna. In it's letter BMC has said that since Bihar Police has requested that Tiwari will return to Patna now, as per the SOP if person wants to return within seven days of his journey then he can be allowed to go back (before August 8). Tiwari has been asked to furnish return ticket to BMC on mentioned email id."

09:35 (IST)07 Aug 2020
Rhea Chakraborty likely to not appear before ED today

According to The Indian Express reporters, "In response to the summons sent by Enforcement Directorate to actor Rhea Chakraborty, to appear before it today, she through her lawyer advocate Satish Maneshinde has requested that the recording of her statement be postponed till the Supreme Court hears her petition."

Sushant Singh Rajput's father had earlier said that the reason he approached Bihar Police with a complaint against actor Rhea Chakraborty was that Mumbai Police had not acted on complaints sent to them in February.

In February, four months before actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, his police officer brother-in-law OP Singh messaged a senior Mumbai police officer claiming that the family feared his life was “going downhill” and was at risk.

However, while the CBI is investigating the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his sisters continue to miss their younger brother fondly. Recently on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, one of Sushant's four sisters, Meetu Singh penned down her feelings.

She wrote, "Bhai, We are still in a state of shock and can’t believe that you aren’t there physically with us. The excruciating pain & the void you have left behind is immense and indescribable.My precious brother, my jaan,I still can’t say goodbye. I will maintain our sacred bond within my heart And shall keep it alive till eternity. I will keep laughing and crying on our shared memories, Until we meet again, bhai. You will always be my pride!"

People from the film fraternity, including Anupam Kher and Swastika Mukherjee, want justice for Sushant. Anupam Kher had released a video where he said, "“Not saying anything is turning your heads away at this crucial juncture. Without blaming anybody, we should ensure that this case reaches a logical end. As a co-actor and as a human being, it seems fair to do so. He (Sushant) was someone’s brother and son, so it doesn’t seem right to keep one’s silence at this point.”

He added, "Who is and who isn’t at fault, that should be found out. Turning away from the issue at this point would be a cowardly act, and it isn’t a good thing to be a coward."

Swastika Mukherjee, who shared screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput in Dil Bechara, recently wrote on Twitter, "YES. Let CBI do the needful and bring justice to Him and his family. I guess we are done with the plot twisting."

