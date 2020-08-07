Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty requests exemption from appearing before ED today

Here’s all that happened in the Sushant Singh Rajput case so far. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook) Here’s all that happened in the Sushant Singh Rajput case so far. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

The investigation around late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death took a turn on Thursday as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others. Releasing a statement, CBI stated, “CBI has today registered a case related to the death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput on the request of Bihar Govt and further notification from Govt of India and taken over the investigation of the case, earlier registered at police station Rajiv Nagar, Patna vide FIR no.241/2020 dated 25-7-2020. The case was registered against 6 accused and others.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh had earlier lodged an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others, including three of her family members, for abetment of suicide. The FIR was filed under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also summoned Chakraborty in connection to the money laundering case based on the FIR filed by Sushant’s father. Chakraborty will have to appear before the agency on August 7.

In the FIR, KK Singh also claimed, “My son was at the peak of his acting career till May 2019. During that period, Rhea and her relatives developed an acquaintance with my son, under a deliberate conspiracy, so that Rhea could establish herself in the film industry and with an eye on Sushant’s wealth… He was later made to rent a house that was haunted, and that had an impact on my son.”

Meanwhile, Aditya Thackeray, Dino Morea and Sooraj Pancholi, whose name have been dragged into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case have released statements claiming no connection to the actor’s death. Morea took to Twitter and shared a video in which claims of a party at his residence on June 13, a day before Sushant’s death, were made by Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane.

The actor wrote, “There was never any such gathering at my residence, pls get your facts right before making these allegations.” He added, “DO NOT drag my name into this as I have no connection whatsoever with this.”