Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI recreates events of June 14

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

The CBI has begun investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death after the Supreme Court last week ordered the agency to take over the case. The SC’s order was a part of its judgement in Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakarborty’s plea to transfer the FIR in the case from Patna to Mumbai.

The Supreme Court also told the Mumbai police to assist the CBI in the probe. The CBI team arrived in Mumbai a day after the top court’s verdict on August 20.

Apart from the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against Rhea and her family members. The Mumbai Police has handed over its probe documents to the CBI. It has, however, said that it will continue with the inquiry it was conducting into the accidental death report it had filed following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.