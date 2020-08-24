scorecardresearch
Monday, August 24, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI recreates events of June 14

The Supreme Court last week directed CBI to take over Sushant Singh Rajput's case and asked Mumbai police to assist in the probe.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | Published: August 24, 2020 10:31:42 am
Sushant Singh death case: HC refuses to pass orders in PILs seeking transfer of probe to CBI, awaits SC decisionSushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

The CBI has begun investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death after the Supreme Court last week ordered the agency to take over the case. The SC’s order was a part of its judgement in Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakarborty’s plea to transfer the FIR in the case from Patna to Mumbai.

The Supreme Court also told the Mumbai police to assist the CBI in the probe. The CBI team arrived in Mumbai a day after the top court’s verdict on August 20.

Apart from the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against Rhea and her family members. The Mumbai Police has handed over its probe documents to the CBI. It has, however, said that it will continue with the inquiry it was conducting into the accidental death report it had filed following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Live Blog

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has expressed gratitude towards his fans and admirers for campaigning for a CBI enquiry into his death.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti recently posted on Twitter, "Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy... first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI"

