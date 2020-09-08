Sushant Singh Rajput case: FIR filed against actor’s sisters for abetment to suicide

For the first time in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint against the actor’s family with the Mumbai Police. Rhea, who is being investigated by several agencies in connection with Sushant’s death, has alleged that the actor’s sister, Priyanka Singh, and a doctor from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital got the actor psychiatric drugs without consultation and by using a forged prescription.
Rhea in her complaint asked the Bandra police to investigate if these medications, which fall under the ambit of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, resulted in the deterioration of Sushant’s mental health or his death on June 14.
Rhea Chakraborty, herself, is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, which is probing a drug angle linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She has visited the NCB office twice so far. Her younger brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda are among those arrested in the drugs case.
The Mumbai police Tuesday filed an FIR against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka Singh and Meetu Singh, and a doctor from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Delhi based on a complaint filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty. A case has been filed at Bandra police station under sections pertaining to cheating, forgery, abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy and other sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
The FIR says that the accused “hatched a conspiracy and obtained false prescription on the letterhead of a government hospital for a banned medicine which is annexed under the NDPS Act and administered the same without supervising doses and quantity which may result in a chronic anxiety attack and which resulted in the commission of suicide.”
