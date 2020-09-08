Sushant Singh Rajput case: FIR filed against actor’s sisters for abetment to suicide

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

For the first time in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty has filed a complaint against the actor’s family with the Mumbai Police. Rhea, who is being investigated by several agencies in connection with Sushant’s death, has alleged that the actor’s sister, Priyanka Singh, and a doctor from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital got the actor psychiatric drugs without consultation and by using a forged prescription.

Rhea in her complaint asked the Bandra police to investigate if these medications, which fall under the ambit of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, resulted in the deterioration of Sushant’s mental health or his death on June 14.

Rhea Chakraborty, herself, is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau, which is probing a drug angle linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She has visited the NCB office twice so far. Her younger brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda are among those arrested in the drugs case.