Friday, August 28, 2020
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Family slams Rhea Chakraborty after TV interview

Apart from the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate, now the Narcotics Control Bureau has also registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and some others.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 28, 2020 10:31:06 am
Sushant Singh RajputSushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On Thursday, Sushant’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty was questioned for the first time by CBI. And, Sushant’s flat-mate Siddharth Pithani was called for the seventh consecutive day for questioning.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty released a video where she showed how her family’s movement has been restricted by the constant presence of mediapersons at her doorstep. She said that she and her family are ready to cooperate with the investigation agencies but urged the Mumbai police to provide them protection. She wrote on Instagram, “There is a threat to my life and my family’s life.”

Apart from the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money-laundering angle into Sushant’s death, now the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also registered an FIR against Rhea and some others under several sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The CBI took over the case from the Mumbai Police after the Supreme Court judgement in Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea’s plea to transfer the FIR in the case from Patna to Mumbai. Their team also visited Sushant’s flat to reconstruct the sequence of events before he was found dead on June 14.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death left his colleagues and friends shocked and saddened. Recently, cricketer Suresh Raina, who had spent time with Sushant during the shoot of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, wished that the actor is served justice.

Sharing a video, Raina wrote, “Brother you will always be alive in our hearts, your fans miss you more than anything! 🌟 I have full faith on our government & it’s leaders who will leave no stone unturned to bring you justice, you are a true inspiration!🙏 #GlobalPrayersforSSR #JusticeforSSR @narendramodi”

