Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI summons Mumbai police officers who investigated actor’s death

Since the CBI began investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last week, it has questioned the late star’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his house staff multiple times. The agency also recreated the events of June 14, the day Sushant died, at his Bandra residence.
The CBI has made repeated visits to the Waterstone Resorts, where Sushant stayed last year for two months. On Monday, it recorded statements of doctors at Cooper hospital, where Sushant’s postmortem was carried out.
The CBI took over the case after the Supreme Court judgement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakarborty’s plea to transfer the FIR in the case from Patna to Mumbai. The Supreme Court also told the Mumbai police to assist the CBI in the probe. The CBI team arrived in Mumbai a day after the top court’s verdict on August 20.
Apart from the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against Rhea and her family members. The Mumbai Police has handed over its probe documents to the CBI. It has, however, said it will continue with the inquiry it was conducting into the accidental death report it had filed following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
The CBI on Tuesday summoned two officers of the Mumbai Police in connection with its probe into the abetment to suicide case registered following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The two officers from Bandra police — Inspector Bhushan Belnekar and Sub-Inspector Vaibhav Jagtap — were investigating the case from the day the death came to light on June 14.
A senior Mumbai Police officer said that Belnekar and Jagtap had tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks ago. They have been discharged but asked to remain in quarantine. “They will be able to attend to the summons after a few days following the doctor’s advice,” the officer added.