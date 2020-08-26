Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI summons Mumbai police officers who investigated actor’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. (Photo: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook)

Since the CBI began investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death last week, it has questioned the late star’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his house staff multiple times. The agency also recreated the events of June 14, the day Sushant died, at his Bandra residence.

The CBI has made repeated visits to the Waterstone Resorts, where Sushant stayed last year for two months. On Monday, it recorded statements of doctors at Cooper hospital, where Sushant’s postmortem was carried out.

The CBI took over the case after the Supreme Court judgement in Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakarborty’s plea to transfer the FIR in the case from Patna to Mumbai. The Supreme Court also told the Mumbai police to assist the CBI in the probe. The CBI team arrived in Mumbai a day after the top court’s verdict on August 20.

Apart from the CBI case, the Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case against Rhea and her family members. The Mumbai Police has handed over its probe documents to the CBI. It has, however, said it will continue with the inquiry it was conducting into the accidental death report it had filed following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.