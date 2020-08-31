Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions Rhea for nine hours on third day

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case has so far seen interrogation of the late star’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his house staff.
The CBI took over the probe on August 19 after the Supreme Court ordered its enquiry into the case while pronouncing a judgement in Rhea’s plea to transfer the Patna FIR filed in Sushant’s death to Mumbai.
The CBI team is currently stationed at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai. Its enquiry has come as a relief to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, colleagues and fans, who campaigned tirelessly for a CBI probe into his death.
Last week, Rhea Chakraborty finally broke her silence about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and his mental health. Speaking to various news channels, Rhea said that she learnt about Sushant’s depression during their Europe trip in October 2019. She also shared that the actor’s family wasn’t with him in his time of need.
Sushant’s family has dismissed Rhea’s claims, with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti accusing Rhea of “drugging her brother without his consent.”
The CBI questioned Rhea Chakraborty for the third consecutive day on Sunday in connection with her boyfriend and filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, a police official said. The 28-year-old actor, who is accused of abetting Rajput’s suicide, was questioned for around nine hours, he said.
Her brother Showik Chakraborty was also questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday for the fourth day in a row, the official said. “Rhea Chakraborty and her brother together reached the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 10.30 am,” he said.
“Rhea and her brother left the guest house around 7 pm,” the official said, adding that the central agency has questioned the actress for around 26 hours in three days.