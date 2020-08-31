Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI questions Rhea for nine hours on third day

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput case has so far seen interrogation of the late star’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his house staff.

The CBI took over the probe on August 19 after the Supreme Court ordered its enquiry into the case while pronouncing a judgement in Rhea’s plea to transfer the Patna FIR filed in Sushant’s death to Mumbai.

The CBI team is currently stationed at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai. Its enquiry has come as a relief to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, colleagues and fans, who campaigned tirelessly for a CBI probe into his death.

Last week, Rhea Chakraborty finally broke her silence about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and his mental health. Speaking to various news channels, Rhea said that she learnt about Sushant’s depression during their Europe trip in October 2019. She also shared that the actor’s family wasn’t with him in his time of need.

Sushant’s family has dismissed Rhea’s claims, with his sister Shweta Singh Kirti accusing Rhea of “drugging her brother without his consent.”