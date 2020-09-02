Sushant Singh Rajput case: Actor felt low since 2013 and took psychiatric help, sisters told Mumbai police

The Sushant Singh Rajput case has taken a new turn as the investigation by the CBI has revealed that the late actor’s sister Priyanka had recommended medicines for anxiety and got him a prescription for these medicines from a cardiologist at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi.
So far, Sushant’s family has claimed that they didn’t know about the actor’s mental illness. They have also accused his partner, Rhea Chakraborty, of administering him overdoses of medicines.
The investigation has, however, revealed that Priyanka messaged Sushant a prescription on June 8 early morning and also asked him to keep a particular medicine “handy in case of an anxiety attack.”
The CBI has so far interrogated Rhea Chakraborty, her parents and brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and his house staff.
The CBI took over the probe on August 19 after the Supreme Court ordered its enquiry into the case while pronouncing a judgement in Rhea’s plea to transfer the Patna FIR filed in Sushant’s death to Mumbai.
Last week, Rhea Chakraborty finally broke her silence about her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and his mental health. Speaking to various news channels, Rhea said that she learnt about Sushant’s depression during their Europe trip in October 2019. She also shared that the actor’s family wasn’t with him in his time of need.
In 2013, Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Siddharth Tanwar said, Rajput visited them at their house in Delhi. At that time, his film Shuddh Desi Romance was scheduled to release. “He told me he was totally satisfied on seeing his posters everywhere and he didn’t want to work in films anymore. I made him understand that in life, everyone has to do some work. After that he started working in films again,” he said in his statement to the Mumbai police.
THE CBI is in possession of at least three statements by Sushant Singh Rajput’s family members — shortly after his death — in which they flag his mental health. Two of them said the actor had been “feeling low” since 2013 and had sought psychiatric help that year and another statement said he wanted to leave films in 2013.
The statements, by two of Rajput’s four sisters, Priyanka Tanwar and Nitu Singh, and a brother-in-law, Siddharth Tanwar, were given to the Mumbai Police two days after his death on June 14. In his statement, Siddharth also said he felt that the actor committed suicide due to “anxiety and depression”, and there was no one he suspected or had any complaint against in this regard.