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Suryakumar Yadav recreates Akshaye Khanna’s viral Dhurandhar move at Mumbai Indians event. Watch video
The Dhurandhar fever has gripped everyone. Suryakumar Yadav recently joined the trend, recreating Akshaye Khanna’s viral step and leaving fans thrilled.
Everyone is experiencing Dhurandhar fever, and so are our cricket stars! Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav recently brought Bollywood and cricket together by recreating Akshaye Khanna’s viral dance step from Dhurandhar at a Mumbai Indians event. Making a stylish, filmy entry, Suryakumar performed the now-iconic move that originally featured in Akshaye Khanna’s introduction scene as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar, instantly grabbing attention online.
Suryakumar Yadav does Akshaye Khanna’s viral Dhurandhar move
The moment was shared on social media by the Mumbai Indians with the caption, “Ye Dada ka style hai, full Dhurandhar mode 🕺🔥,” and the clip quickly went viral, delighting both cricket and film fans.
In the comments section, a fan reacted by posting, “Dhurandhar Surya dada 🔥,” while another called him “Surya dakait 😂.”
Watch Suryakumar Yadav’s video here:
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The viral step comes from the high-energy track FA9LA, composed by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi, which plays during Akshaye Khanna’s powerful entry scene in the film. The sequence has become one of the most talked-about moments from Dhurandhar, contributing to its massive pop-culture impact.
Suryakumar Yadav’s recreation highlights how the film’s influence has extended beyond cinema, becoming a trend even in the world of sports.
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Box Office Collection
Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge has completed two weeks at the box office with a strong run. On Day 15, the film earned Rs 17.80 crore (India net) while running across 17,030 shows, recording an overall occupancy of 18.1%. Despite being its lowest single-day collection so far, the film continues to hold steady in its third week.
So far, the film has amassed Rs 1,122.17 crore at the India gross level, with net collections reaching Rs 937.32 crore. On the global front, Dhurandhar 2 has pushed its worldwide gross to an impressive Rs 1,492.17 crore, further cementing its status as one of the biggest hits in recent times.
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