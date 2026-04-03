Suryakumar Yadav recreates Akshaye Khanna’s viral Dhurandhar move at Mumbai Indians event. Watch video

Everyone is experiencing Dhurandhar fever, and so are our cricket stars! Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav recently brought Bollywood and cricket together by recreating Akshaye Khanna’s viral dance step from Dhurandhar at a Mumbai Indians event. Making a stylish, filmy entry, Suryakumar performed the now-iconic move that originally featured in Akshaye Khanna’s introduction scene as Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s film Dhurandhar, instantly grabbing attention online.

Suryakumar Yadav does Akshaye Khanna’s viral Dhurandhar move

The moment was shared on social media by the Mumbai Indians with the caption, “Ye Dada ka style hai, full Dhurandhar mode 🕺🔥,” and the clip quickly went viral, delighting both cricket and film fans.

In the comments section, a fan reacted by posting, “Dhurandhar Surya dada 🔥,” while another called him “Surya dakait 😂.”