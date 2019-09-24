Surveen Chawla: A director said he wants to know every inch of my body

Surveen Chawla has opened up about being a victim of casting couch not once but five times in her acting career. The Sacred Games actor revealed she was the target of lewd comments by filmmakers twice in Bollywood and thrice in the south Indian film industry.

Advertising

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the 35-year-old shared how she had to opt-out of a south Indian film after a director said he “wants to know every inch of her body.” Sharing another experience, she said, “This was another ridiculously big director down south, a National Award-winning director. I had a very long audition there, it almost lasted a shift. I was unwell and I returned after the audition. Then the director suddenly offered to come to Mumbai as I was unwell. I found it very creepy.”

She added, “On the same phone call, in which he spoke to me through someone, maybe a friend. That person told me on the phone that ‘sir needs to know you, he needs to understand you as this film will take a long time to make’. And then he jumped to ‘only till the film and then you can stop’. I very innocently asked him, ‘stop what?’ So, he said ‘just till the film this will go on; then you can stop’. I told him that you are knocking on the wrong door. If sir thinks I am talented then I am still willing to work in his film but I cannot barter myself. And that film also didn’t happen.”

In 2017, the actor faced a similar incident with a Bollywood filmmaker. Surveen said, “I had to barge out of an office because of somebody trying to insinuate an act and I will never do that. Lines to me are very very clear. One filmmaker wanted to see how my cleavage looks and one filmmaker wants to see how my thighs looked. This kind of stuff happens.”

On the work front, Surveen Chawla was recently seen as Jojo in popular web series Sacred Games.