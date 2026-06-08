Suresh Wadkar addresses rumours he rejected Madhuri Dixit for being ‘too thin’

Singer Suresh Wadkar has finally reacted to rumours that he turned down a marriage proposal from actor Madhuri Dixit, because he felt she was “too thin.”

During an appearance on The Lallantop, Wadkar reacted to the claims and said, “Hey bhagwan, woh Madhuri wali afwah! Madhuri toh mujhe kisi din na… jitne andar natural baal hain woh bhi noch legi. Bahut meri achhi friend hai. Industry ki colleague hai. Mujhe bahut pasand bhi hai woh (Oh god, that Madhuri rumour! One day Madhuri will pull out even the few natural hairs I have left. She is a very good friend and colleague from the industry. I like her a lot).”

While putting the blame on Archana Puran Singh jokingly, the singer further added, “Yeh shaitani Archana Puran Singh ki hai. Woh bhi meri behen hai, bahut pyaar karti hai. Pata nahi kahaan se sun ke unhone TV pe bol diya. Us waqt se mere jitne interviews hote hain, sab mein yeh question poocha jaata hai. This mischief is Archana Puran Singh’s doing. She is like a sister to me and loves me dearly. I don’t know where she heard it from, but she mentioned it on television. Since then, I get asked this question in every interview).”

ALSO READ | Madhuri Dixit says Shriram Nene has fully ‘immersed’ himself in India: ‘He loves it here’

During the same interview, Suresh Wadkar was also asked if he had ever talked about the rumour with Madhuri Dixit. He revealed, “Ho sakta hai us waqt koi aisa kissa hua hoga. Unke father ki taraf se koi inquiry hui hogi. Yeh likh ke aata hai ki Suresh Wadkar ne usko isliye mana kiya kyunki woh bahut patli thi (It is possible that something like that happened at the time. There may have been an inquiry from her father’s side. People write that Suresh Wadkar rejected her because she was very thin).”

The singer conitnued, “Patli toh thi woh. Agar abodh picture aap dekhenge toh usmein aisi patli thi ladki. Aap tak baat pahunchi nahi, main kaise mana karta? Tab tak Padma meri zindagi mein aa chuki thi. Padma meri student rahi hai (She was thin at the time. If you watch Abodh, you’ll see how slim she was. The proposal never even reached me, so how could I reject her? By then, Padma had already entered my life. She was my student).”

Madhuri Dixit is married to Dr Shriram Nene, and the couple has two sons – Arin and Ryan.

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On the work front, Madhuri was recently seen in the Netflix comedy-thriller Maa Behan, which also stars Triptii Dimri, Dharna Durga and Ravi Kishan. Directed by Suresh Triveni, the dark comedy was released on Netflix on June 4.