Brother, you will always be alive in our hearts: Suresh Raina pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Former cricketer Suresh Raina on Tuesday paid a heartfelt tribute to late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While remembering him, Raina also tagged PM Narendra Modi as he wished that the actor is served justice.

Raina, who is currently in UAE for the upcoming season of Indian Premier League, shared a video on Instagram where he played the song “Jaan Nisaar” from Sushant’s 2018 film Kedarnath. In the video, we also see Sushant’s photo on Raina’s Ipad and hashtags ‘#JusticeforSSR’, ‘#WeAreAllInThisTogether’ and ‘#FamilyNeedsJuctice’ flash on the screen.

Calling the Chhichhore actor ‘a true inspiration’, Suresh Raina captioned his social media post, “Brother you will always be alive in our hearts, your fans miss you more than anything! 🌟 I have full faith on our government & it’s leaders who will leave no stone unturned to bring you justice, you are a true inspiration!🙏

#GlobalPrayersforSSR #JusticeforSSR @narendramodi”

Raina had also recently shared a photo of himself with Sushant where the actor was seen sporting the look of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Along with the photo, Raina had written, “It still hurts my brother but I know truth will prevail #JusticeforSushantSingRajput”.

It still hurts my brother but I know truth will prevail #JusticeforSushantSingRajput pic.twitter.com/x7DsUiPT5P — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 19, 2020

Suresh Raina and Sushant Singh Rajput had spent time together during the shoot of Neeraj Pandey directorial MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

