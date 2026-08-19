‘Actors should research’: Suresh Oberoi questions celebrities who backed CJP protest

Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi has questioned Bollywood celebrities who publicly spoke in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, saying public figures have a responsibility to research an issue before using their platforms to comment on it.

In a conversation with Nidhi Vasandani on her podcast, Suresh said his approach was simple: if he did not know enough about an issue, he would rather not speak about it.

“We are responsible people. The world listens to you and follows what you say. Before speaking, you should research, see and understand who is behind it, who all are involved,” Suresh Oberoi said.

He questioned whether everyone at the protest was actually a student. “Are they all NEET students, or are there politicians, people throwing stones or people creating a ruckus? Until you know, how can you become so vocal? If I don’t know about something, I won’t speak about it. I’ll say, ‘I don’t know about it,'” the actor said.

Suresh Oberoi questions ‘funding’ of CJP protest

Suresh Oberoi also referred to reports surrounding the US Embassy’s advance advisory about the protests. On July 17, the US Embassy in New Delhi issued a demonstration alert warning American citizens about expected large crowds and possible disruptions in central Delhi on July 20 and 21, including around Jantar Mantar, Parliament House and Kisan Ghat. The alert came ahead of the CJP’s planned march towards Parliament.

Referring to what he had heard and read about the advisory, Suresh suggested that the US already knew about the planned demonstrations.

“But I have heard and read so much about it — that there were foreigners involved, and that the Americans already knew about the protests. The US Embassy had even issued an advisory for American citizens in Delhi, telling them to be cautious and avoid the affected areas,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

The actor also referred to reports about funding behind protests, saying he had read claims about where money was coming from and who was receiving it.

“How many stories are coming out, where is the funding coming from, who is getting it? You read about it every day. There are even names of actors who are taking funding money,” he said, without naming the actors or providing evidence for the allegation during the conversation.

ALSO READ: Batwara 1947 box office Day 5: Sunny Deol’s film earns Rs 43 cr; another flop for Aamir Khan

‘I will never go for any protest’

Suresh Oberoi made it clear that he does not see himself participating in protests, saying he considers acting his responsibility.

Story continues below this ad

“I will never go for any protest. My job is acting, so I will act. What is the point of becoming an activist?” he said.

The actor argued that there are established ways of making demands and said he did not approve of violent methods. “There is a way to demand anything. What kind of way is this? I don’t like it,” he said.

Suresh Oberoi was particularly critical of protesters who resort to violence against the police.

“Overnight, you want to become a star, so you throw stones and become one. It is absolutely ridiculous that you are hitting the police. You should not do that,” he said.

Story continues below this ad

He also mentioned Sonam Wangchuk, who became one of the prominent faces of the CJP agitation after joining the Jantar Mantar protest and beginning an indefinite hunger strike. Wangchuk’s hunger strike became a major focus of the movement, which was demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and broader reforms in India’s education system.

“Sonam Wangchuk is also one of them. I have seen all these people do this many times and then simply leave,” the actor said.

Bollywood voices that backed the CJP protest

The CJP protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, centred on alleged NEET irregularities and demands for accountability and education reforms, drew vocal support from several Bollywood personalities. Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj visited the protest site, while Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Vir Das, Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Huma Qureshi were among those who publicly expressed support.

The July 20 march towards Parliament had ended in clashes between protesters and police, with reports of injuries and the use of force. Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj were among the film personalities present during the march.

Story continues below this ad

The CJP protest ultimately led to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after weeks of agitation. The CJP subsequently called off the Jantar Mantar protest following Pradhan’s resignation and assurances from the government.