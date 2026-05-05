‘He is very stubborn’: Surendra Pal reacts to Mukesh Khanna’s refusal to accept Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan

Even today, Mukesh Khanna continues to remain in the news, largely due to his iconic portrayal of Shaktimaan. More recently, veteran actor Surendra Pal, who has worked with Mukesh Khanna in both Shaktimaan and Mahabharat, spoke about their dynamic and how he came to be cast in the television series.

In a conversation with Sidharth Kannan, while speaking about Mukesh Khanna, Surendra said: “My friendship with Mukesh has been very strong, in fact it still is. We have always shared a cordial relationship. I respect him deeply and hold him in very high regard. The role of Bhishma Pitamah that he portrayed was so beautiful that I think nobody else could have done it the way he did. He is a very natural actor and works with great passion.”

The veteran actor further recalled that when he heard Mukesh was making Shaktimaan, he approached him and requested a role as the antagonist. He said: “I told him to give me the villain’s role. He said no, only one specific person can do this role. I asked who, and he said Amrish Puri. I said fine, but I knew Amrish Puri would not do it because he was very busy with films. In television, you need a full-time commitment; you cannot work the way you do in films.”

Surendra added that when he later learned the villain’s role was still available, he went back to Mukesh’s office. “When I found out that the villain’s role in Shaktimaan was still vacant, I went to his office again and said, give me this role. He asked what I would do with it. I told him, first give it to me, then I will show you.”

Surendra Pal then described the effort he put into creating the iconic character of Tamraj Kilvish in Shaktimaan: “I started thinking deeply about the character. Mukesh ji suggested that I use a nose extension, and he also said that I had to break away from my image of Dronacharya. We decided to completely transform it. I wore a curly-haired wig, changed my eyebrows, changed my eyes, and even altered my teeth. It was difficult to paint them and apply gum there. While speaking, I could even taste the colour. I wore long artificial nails. It was all very difficult.”

‘Never any ego problem between us’

While praising Mukesh Khanna’s performance as Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat, Surendra said: “He played the elderly role of Bhishma Pitamah, but added so many variations. He performed it exceptionally well.” He further added: “With Shaktimaan, he broke away from the image of Bhishma Pitamah and added humour to the character. He became a children’s favourite. That only shows the range he has as an actor.”

Addressing the long-standing perception of differences or ego issues between them, the actor clarified: “He is a wonderful man and a wonderful actor. I left the role of Kilvish because I used to shoot inside caves where torches were burning, and there was always smoke everywhere. I also had to wear heavy padding to appear fat. It became very hectic because of the heat and I used to sweat a lot. After a point, it was not possible for me to continue. It wasn’t about money; sometimes your health takes a toll. I wanted to look after my health.” He further added: “There was never any ego problem between us. Both our characters were equally significant and still remembered in public memory. And we were both equally dedicated actors. In fact, during work, there were never any ego issues between us.”

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‘Mukesh Khanna will not compromise’

Surendra Pal also responded to Mukesh Khanna’s recent comments suggesting that Ranveer Singh may not be the ideal choice for the role of Shaktimaan: “He is the best judge; it is his creation. He will naturally want the best for his character, which he treats like his own child even today. That is why he will not compromise. He is very stubborn.”

However, he added a differing perspective: “Ranveer Singh is not a bad choice. I really like him, and after watching Dhurandhar, I have become an even bigger fan. I feel he could be ideal for the role. I think Mukesh ji should reconsider and broaden his thinking a little.”

Recently, Mukesh Khanna revealed that he is losing crores of rupees by not greenlighting the cast of Shaktimaan, as he does not want a star to portray the iconic superhero. In a chat with Zoom, he said: “It is my loss. I am losing crores of rupees, as Sony is ready to give me crores of rupees. I said, ‘Wait, I don’t want this cast.’ They are adamant, and I am also adamant. They want a star, I don’t want a star. If I am allowed, I would conduct auditions across the country to find who will become Shaktimaan. You will get publicity and also find a boy who is good-looking, simple, and kind. For me, no actor who already has an image can become Shaktimaan.”