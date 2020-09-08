Surekha Sikri suffers brain stroke, admitted to ICU

Surekha Sikri in TV show Samay. (Express archive photo)

National Award-winning actor Surekha Sikri was on Tuesday admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after she suffered a stroke.

The 75-year-old actor, last seen in Zoya Akhtar’s segment in Netflix anthology Ghost Stories, is currently in the ICU and is stable, her manager Vivek told indianexpress.com.

“This is her second stroke after November 2018. We got her admitted to the hospital in the afternoon. She is stable and doctors are examining her,” he said.

Earlier today, a media report suggested that Surekha Sikri had sought financial help from her colleagues for treatment. Vivek said that her family has got “things under control” at the moment and many from Bollywood have, in fact, already reached out.

“In case the family needs help, they will reach out to her colleagues,” Vivek added.

In her more than four-decade-long career, Surekha Sikri has been a part of films like Tamas, Mammo, Sardari Begum and Raincoat. The actor also featured in TV shows like Just Mohabbat, Banegi Apni Baat, Saat Phere and Balika Vadhu.

