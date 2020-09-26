scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 26, 2020
Surekha Sikri recovering well, says her agent

Badhaai Ho actor Surekha Sikri got discharged from a city hospital earlier this week. She was taken to the hospital on September 8 after she suffered a brain stroke.

By: PTI | Mumbai | September 26, 2020 1:18:58 pm
surekha sikri healthSurekha Sikri is 75. (Photo: Junglee Pictures)

Veteran Bollywood and television star Surekha Sikri, who was hospitalised after she suffered a brain stroke earlier this month, is recovering well at her residence in suburban Mumbai, her agent Vivek Sidhwani said on Saturday.

He said the 75-year-old actor got discharged from a city hospital earlier this week. She was taken to the hospital on September 8.

“She is recovering well. She has started physiotherapy along with her continuing medical treatment. The recovery is going to take some time,” Sidhwani told PTI.

He further said Sikri is an optimistic person and she is looking forward to start working.

“She is keen to get back to work. But it will take a while for her to get back to work,” Sidhwani added.

A recipient of three national awards, Sikri is best known for her performance in Tamas, Mammo, Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro, Zubeidaa and daily soap Balika Vadhu, among others.

Sikri received widespread acclaim for her role of a grandmother in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Badhaai Ho (2018). The actor won the 66th National Film award for the best-supporting actress for Badhaai Ho and she arrived in a wheelchair to pick up her award.

She was most recently seen in Netflix’s Ghost Stories.

