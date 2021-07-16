Surekha Sikri passes away at 75: Pooja Bhatt pays tribute, calls her a ‘force of nature’

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri passed away at the age of 75 in Mumbai on Friday due to a cardiac arrest. Bollywood celebs paid tributes to the late actor, as they remembered her power-packed performances. Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Shukla, Anubhav Sinha and Sushant Singh were among those who remembered Surekha on social media.
Her manager shared with indianexpress.com, “Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram.”
Surekha first appeared on the silver screen in the 1978 film Kissa Kursi Ka. From there on, she went on to gain acclaim for her roles in films like Govind Nihalani’s Tamas, Shyam Benegal’s Mammo and Sardari Begum. In the 90s, she prominently featured in television shows like Banegi Apni Baat and Just Mohabbat.
It was her time at TV show Balika Vadhu that made her a household name amongst the masses. She played the matriarch named Kalyani Devi who rules with an iron fist but gradually softens up towards the protagonist Anandi.
The 2018 film Badhaai Ho, for which she also won a National Award, had fans applauding her time on the screen. The Amit Sharma film had her playing the role of a woman who comes from an orthodox background but is ready to embrace the new world.
She was last seen in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories where she starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the Zoya Akhtar directorial. Sikri played a bed-ridden patient who is lost in her world.
"Very Sad news!!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage.can’t forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!! RIP," shared Rakhi Sawant on Instagram.
This old photo of Surekha Sikri and Sidharth Shukla has resurfaced online.
Rajesh Tailang mourns the loss of Surekha Sikri.
Pooja Bhatt shared on Twitter, "She was a force of nature if ever there was one. Hence I won’t say rest in peace but RAGE in peace Surekhaji. As you did,during your time on earth"
Mirzapur actor Divyenndu shared an old image of Surekha Sikri on Twitter.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shared his condolences on Twitter and wrote, "Heartfelt condolences on the demise of veteran actress Surekha Sikri ji. May God bless her soul."
Kritika Kamra took to Twitter and shared, "#SurekhaSikri What a powerhouse! Rest in peace ma’am."
Director Sanjay Gupta shared on Twitter, "RIP Surekha Ji. You were always dignity personified."
Actor Sushant Singh shared on Twitter, "Farewell Surekha ji, you will be missed. 🙏🏼🙏🏼"
Divya Dutta shared on Twitter, "RIP #surekha ji. I’ll always remember you so very fondly!! Big loss !! Your talent was spectacular!"
Anubhav Sinha shared a tweet in Surekha Sikri's memory. "Surekha Sikri ji is no more. There will be no magic anymore."
Surekha Sikri's Balika Vadhu co-star Shashank Vyas shared with indianexpress.com, "She was an institution herself. She was a legend, a natural actress. So full of life and positive. I must have done some good in my life, that's why I got a chance to work with her. I learnt a lot from her in those five years. We shared a great bond."
Manoj Bajpayee shared on Twitter, "Very Sad news !!! One of the greatest talent Surekha Sikari ji passed away leaving behind so many great performances in theatre and cinema!! She was a treat to watch on stage.can’t forget some of those memories of her act in theatre.great craft and a graceful person!!"