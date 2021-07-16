Surekha Sikri passes away at 75: Pooja Bhatt pays tribute, calls her a ‘force of nature’

Surekha Sikri passed away at 75. (Photo: Express Archives)

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri passed away at the age of 75 in Mumbai on Friday due to a cardiac arrest. Bollywood celebs paid tributes to the late actor, as they remembered her power-packed performances. Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Shukla, Anubhav Sinha and Sushant Singh were among those who remembered Surekha on social media.

Her manager shared with indianexpress.com, “Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke. She was surrounded by family and her caregivers. The family asks for privacy at this time. Om Sai Ram.”

Surekha first appeared on the silver screen in the 1978 film Kissa Kursi Ka. From there on, she went on to gain acclaim for her roles in films like Govind Nihalani’s Tamas, Shyam Benegal’s Mammo and Sardari Begum. In the 90s, she prominently featured in television shows like Banegi Apni Baat and Just Mohabbat.

Also Read | Actor Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest

It was her time at TV show Balika Vadhu that made her a household name amongst the masses. She played the matriarch named Kalyani Devi who rules with an iron fist but gradually softens up towards the protagonist Anandi.

The 2018 film Badhaai Ho, for which she also won a National Award, had fans applauding her time on the screen. The Amit Sharma film had her playing the role of a woman who comes from an orthodox background but is ready to embrace the new world.

She was last seen in the Netflix anthology Ghost Stories where she starred alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the Zoya Akhtar directorial. Sikri played a bed-ridden patient who is lost in her world.