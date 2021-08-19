Surekha Sikri’s last film Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai to release on ZEE5

Bollywood film Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai will release on streaming platform ZEE5. Beside late actor Surekha Sikri in her last screen appearance, the movie also stars Jassie Gill, Surbhi Jyoti, Vijay Raaz, Bijendra Kala and Atul Shrivastava.

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa is based on the real-life incident where ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ was written on a currency note, and it went viral.

According to the makers, “Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai, set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, is about a young man Sintoo who falls in love with Sonam Gupta, the town’s heartbeat and a girl way out of his league. The story unfolds when Sonam reciprocates his feelings, leaving Sintoo all the more confused. What follows is a comedy of errors where a line written on a note goes viral and starts a chain of events.”

The Ssaurabh Tyagi directorial is presented by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios.

Talking about Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa, Gada said in a statement, “The film’s script is very inspiring and interesting. Taking a viral incident that caught the nation’s attention and making a content driven contemporary story out of it was something that caught our attention. We at Pen Studios focus on strong content, and this film has it.”