Surbhi Rana: Only I deserved to win Bigg Boss 12

Surbhi Rana on Thursday made an exit from Bigg Boss 12 during the mid-week eviction. With all six contestants nominated in the finale week, Surbhi received the least number of votes. The wildcard contestant has had an eventful journey on the show. Known for being opinionated and straightforward, Surbhi also drew a lot of criticism over her aggressive and abusive personality. Post her elimination, the ex-Roadies sat down with indianexpress.com for an exclusive chat.

Talking about her eviction, Surbhi said, “I really never expected to be eliminated from Bigg Boss, being just inches away from the finale. To be honest, I really saw myself as the winner. I had all the aspects of a champion, but you can’t win over destiny. So I’ll take this on my stride and continue to work hard.”

A lot has been said about Surbhi projecting a fake personality in the show. Sharing her side of the story, she said, “Surbhi is a girl who believes in expressing herself. She is strong and a powerhouse, that has been well proved in the show. Also, I may have been criticised for it, but I believe in always speaking the truth. One has to have a clear perspective of what is right and wrong. I have my emotions, but I never fear to stand for the truth.”

In the last couple of weeks, the contestants had accused Surbhi of mellowing down to paint a positive image before the finale. Ask her if their claims were true, the dentist from Himachal Pradesh said, “Many people say a lot of things. And they are my competitors. Clearly, they couldn’t stand the positive changes in me. We all have our moments of emotional outbursts and if I could learn to control it, it’s a great feat.”

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Surbhi Rana would be remembered most for her aggressive fights in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Talking about her animosity with Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar, the evicted contestant said, “People have a tendency to always go against someone who is strong. I had my share of fights clearly because there was a clash of thought process. If I see someone doing wrong, I speak against them. And I do it loudly and boldly. Also, I see people equally and have never differentiated them as commoners and celebrities. I have my set of beliefs and I had them on the show as I would have in my life.”

She further shared that she is proud to have created history on Bigg Boss by becoming the captain five times. And when asked if she had any regrets, Surbhi said, “Absolutely no regrets. I am really happy with my journey. The good that I have was loved and appreciated and I tried my best to change the wrong in me. I think it takes a lot of courage to accept your mistakes and learn from them.”

When quizzed if her changing equation with Romil Chaudhary was the reason behind the disbanding of Happy Club, Surbhi said, “Everybody is a competitor in the game. Yes, the Happy Club may have been playing together but eventually, we had to compete against each other also. As for Romil, I realised that we had a very different approach towards life. He is quite a diplomat while I am not. So when there is no similarity, it’s better to drift apart. And anyway I am a solo warrior and I don’t need anyone to fight my battles.”

The 26-year-old was recently reprimanded by host Salman Khan. Crying foul over it, Surbhi had accused him of being biased. Stating that she got carried away, Surbhi said, “Anything that comes from Salman Bhaiya is only love. He is a wise and kind man and knows life much better than us. I didn’t call him biased, I only felt that the housemates were really partial. In a show where everybody lost their temperament and used clumsy language, why was I continuously been picked?”

Lastly, when we asked Surbhi to pick her choice as the winner of Bigg Boss 12, she said, “I have no qualms in accepting that if it is not me, nobody else deserves it. Surbhi Rana is the true winner of the show.”

Post her exit, Bigg Boss 12 has found its top five in Deepak Thakur, Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra and Romil Chaudhary. One among them would be announced as the winner on December 30.