Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer: Of fun and cliche

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is helmed by Abhishek Sharma.

The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh-starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is out. Directed by Abhishek Sharma of Tere Bin Laden fame, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is the story of a Mumbai boy Suraj (Dosanjh) on a bride hunt, which is thwarted by a detective Mangal (Bajpayee), who exposes the “ills” of prospective grooms to the girls and their families. When Suraj gets to know about Mangal’s actions, he decides to use his sister, played by Shaikh, to get even with him.

The over three-minute-long trailer gives away the film’s story which employs the most used trope in Bollywood films – two men fighting over a woman.

The freshness in the trailer is courtesy Manoj Bajpayee’s Mangal, who is used to subvert the patriarchal idea of men and their families testing the “character” of women in an arranged marriage set-up.

Some of the double-meaning dialogues, however, appear crass. All three lead actors seem to be having a lot of fun, and while Diljit Dosanjh is acing the funny bits, it’s fascinating to see Manoj Bajpayee in an out-and-out comic avatar. Fatima Sana Shaikh has a pleasant screen presence.

The story has been penned by Shokhi Banerjee, while the dialogues and screenplay are by Rohan Shankar, best known for his work in Luka Chhupi (2019).

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari also stars Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee and Vijay Raaz.

