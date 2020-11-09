scorecardresearch
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari to arrive in theatres on November 15

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, becomes Bollywood's first major theatrical release.

Written by Priyanka Sharma | Mumbai | November 9, 2020 3:06:59 pm
suraj pe mangal bhari diljit dosanjh fatima sana shaikh manoj bajpayeeSuraj Pe Mangal Bhari is helmed by Abhishek Sharma. (PR Photo)

Director Abhishek Sharma’s upcoming family comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh and Fatima Sana Shaikh, will hit theatres on November 15.

After the central government gave the go-ahead for the re-opening of cinema halls in October, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari makers had announced that the film will release on November 13. Today’s announcement about the new release date comes days after the Maharashtra government allowed re-opening of theatres.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is the story of a Mumbai boy Suraj (Diljit Dosanjh) whose bride hunt is thwarted by detective Mangal (Manoj Bajpayee), who exposes the “ills” of prospective grooms to the girls and their families. When Suraj gets to know about Mangal’s actions, he decides to use his sister, played by Fatima Sana Shaikh, to get even with him.

The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee and Vijay Raaz.

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari becomes Bollywood’s first major theatrical release since the lockdown in March. Tillotama Shome-starrer Sir is another Hindi film to hit theatres this Diwali.

