Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Manoj Bajpayee and Diljit Dosanjh come together for a family entertainer

The makers of Abhishek Sharma’s next directorial Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari have pulled off a casting coup by bringing together Manoj Bapjpayee and Diljit Dosanjh for the family entertainer. Along with Bapjpayee and Dosanjh, Fatima Sana Shaikh has been signed as the female lead.

Talking about Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, director Abhishek Sharma, who last helmed romantic comedy The Zoya Factor, said, “Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of the 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones. With awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, I am sure we will be able to create an entertaining narrative for our family audience.”

He added, “I am proud and excited to be associated with Zee Studios’ first in-house production. It’s a start-to-finish schedule. We start shooting on January 6 till mid-March and release it before year-end.”

Making the announcement about the film, Manoj Bajpayee tweeted, 2020 ki sabse खरी भविष्यवाणी! आपकी मनोरंजक सेवा aur जनहित में जारी। अब पड़ेगा #SurajPeMangalBhari! With the very talented @diljitdosanjh and #fattysanashaikh. A @ZeeStudios_ production, directed by #AbhishekSharma. Film goes on floor on January 6, 2020. @shariqpatel @abhishekv_77.”

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, said, “It’s a new and unique concept. A mad family comedy with a powerful cast that will definitely entertain the audiences. We are happy to associate with Abhishek as the captain of this ship. We are excited to begin our journey next month.”

