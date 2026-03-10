Supriya Pathak calls daughter-in-law Mira Kapoor her ‘missing child’, says stepson Shahid Kapoor’s wife never felt like an outsider

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput have been married for over 10 years now and are parents to two beautiful children – Misha and Zain. Over the years, the Kapoor family has evolved as one of the most loved film families as Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur is a respected veteran actor and his step mother Supriya Pathak, is also highly respected as an actor. Shahid’s mother Neelima Azeem is also a highly respected dancer and actor. In a recent interview, Shahid’s step mother Supriya was asked about Mira and how the family made sure that Mira felt at home when she got married. Mira was only 20 when she married Shahid in Delhi.

Supriya shared that she never felt like Mira was an outsider in their family as they always felt like she was a part of the family. She shared with Bollywood Bubble, “Mira is such a beautiful person, inside and out, that we never felt like she walked in to our house. I think she was a part of our house. I sometimes joke with her that you were our missing child who has found her way back to us. I never felt like she was a daughter-in-law. I can’t think this way about Mira.” Supriya and Pankaj share two children – daughter Sanah and son Ruhaan – and said that she always made sure that she treated her children as her friends. “I didn’t guide them in any way but I was there for them, always,” she said.

Talking about Shahid and Mira’s children, Supriya said that her grandkids were “the best”. “When they are both around, the world is great,” she said with a smile. Sanah, who was also a part of this chat, added that Misha loves to share what’s happening in her life with Supriya. “Misha loves to gossip with mom. She comes to mom and tells her whatever is going on in her life,” Sanah added.

ALSO READ | Dhurandhar 2 advance booking report: With tickets as costly as Rs 3100 sold out, Ranveer Singh’s film on its way to creating history; earns Rs 21 cr

In an earlier chat with Punjab First Voice, Pankaj Kapur shared that Shahid and Mira’s marriage was arranged through Radha Soami Satsang Beas. “That’s how it was organised. I don’t want to reveal too much about this topic… Yes, two families were introduced to each other, with the intention of getting Shahid and Mira to tie the knot,” he said.

Pankaj, in the same chat, described Mira as a “wonderful child” and said, “She is more like my daughter than a daughter-in-law. Supriya added, “We are very blessed to have her; she’s the one who brought the family together.”