SC says no coercive action against Salman Khan produced movie Loveyatri

Loveyatri starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will release on October 5. Loveyatri starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain will release on October 5.

The Supreme Court directed on Thursday that no coercive action is to be taken in any part of the country against Salman Khan Ventures Pvt ltd, the producer of upcoming bollywood movie Loveyatri.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the submission that the movie, slated for all India release on October 5, has been cleared by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and despite this an FIR has been registered in Bihar and a criminal complaint is pending in Vadodara in Gujarat.

The bench took note of the plea of the producer and said that no coercive action shall be taken against it relating to the content and the name of the movie.

Several private criminal complaints have been filed against the movie alleging that its name has hurt the religious sentiment of Hindus. The film which was earlier named as Loveratri was changed to Loveyatri by the producers keeping in mind that earlier name sounded like ‘Navratri’.

The movie stars Salman’s brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App