Supreme Court dismisses plea against Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat renovation

For decades, one of the most visible symbols of Shah Rukh Khan’s superstardom has been his sea-facing Mumbai residence, Mannat. The iconic bungalow has become a landmark in its own right, drawing hundreds of fans every day who gather outside its gates to catch a glimpse of the house, click photographs and celebrate the superstar. Over the past year, however, Shah Rukh Khan and his family have temporarily moved out as Mannat undergoes an extensive renovation.

The renovation received a significant legal boost on Tuesday after the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal challenging the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearance granted for the addition of two floors to Mannat. The court refused to interfere with an earlier order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had rejected the challenge.

According to Live Law, a Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohan dismissed the appeal filed against the NGT’s Western Zone Bench in Pune. The plea had been filed by Mumbai-based activist Santosh Daundkar, who alleged irregularities in the approvals granted for the proposed expansion.

Appearing for the appellant, Senior Advocate Shoeb Alam argued that the case should not be treated differently simply because it involved a prominent film star. He also submitted that the petitioner had previously exposed the Adarsh housing scam and was a respected activist.The Bench, however, made it clear that Shah Rukh Khan’s celebrity status had no bearing on its decision. “We are in no way influenced by all of this,” Justice Bagchi said.

The Chief Justice observed that the authorities had found substantial compliance with the applicable law. “They are living there. If in a residential house they want to have (additional floors) … it’s their choice. Law is broadly followed. Why neighbour or anybody else (should intervene)?.”

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The Chief Justice further added, “I have very serious doubts on the bona fide of the petitioner.” Alam, however, responded that even the NGT had not questioned the petitioner’s bona fides. The appellant’s counsel urged the court to at least remand the matter to the NGT for a detailed examination on merits, arguing that the case raised substantial legal issues and should not have been dismissed at the threshold. The Supreme Court, however, remained unconvinced and dismissed the appeal.

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NGT had earlier rejected the plea

The Supreme Court’s decision comes months after the National Green Tribunal dismissed a similar challenge to the environmental and coastal clearances granted for the renovation and expansion of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s seaside residence. In its order, the NGT held that the project complied with environmental regulations and that the requisite approvals had been granted in accordance with the law, clearing the way for the renovation and expansion work at Mannat.

The challenge was filed before the tribunal in March 2025 by social activist Santosh Daundkar. The petition questioned the Coastal Regulation Zone clearance issued by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) on January 3, alleging that the approval process had failed to adequately comply with environmental norms. Those associated with the project, however, maintained that all statutory permissions had been obtained in accordance with the prescribed rules.