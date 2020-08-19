Supreme Court asks CBI to take over Sushant case: First step towards victory, says sister Shweta Singh Kirti

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case will now be probed by the CBI (Photo: Instagram/sushantsinghrajput).

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The apex court was hearing a plea filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty who was seeking to transfer the complaint, filed against her by Sushant’s father, from Patna to Mumbai. Sushant’s father KK Singh had earlier registered an FIR against Rhea and five others for abetment of suicide.

The top court also upheld the FIR registered in Patna. “FIR registered at Patna was correct and reference to CBI is lawful. The Bihar government is competent enough to transfer the case to CBI for investigation,” Justice Hrishikesh Roy said.

The Supreme Court verdict was welcomed by the late actor’s family members and former partner-actor Ankita Lokhande.

Whatever the outcome of the CBI Enquiry is, at the very least, we will get a fair and unbiased enquiry now. Very thankful to the Indian Jurisprudence for keeping the dreams and aspirations of millions of Indians alive. Thanks to #Warriors4SSR who have fought hard for this victory https://t.co/GOwK5PTGBp — vishal kirti (@vikirti) August 19, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti tweeted, “Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy… first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI.”

Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh wrote on Twitter, “There we go!! Finally!! #CBIForSSR!! #CBITakesOver .. thanks all SSRians And Supporter.”

Ankita Lokhande shared a post which read, “Justice is the truth in action 🙏🏻 Truth wins …. #1ststeptossrjustice.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai.

