‘We stand by Ranveer Singh’: Actors body vice-president Padmini Kolhapure amid ban on actor

Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 controversy has been intensifying day by day. Just a few days ago, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, which was assumed a ‘ban’ by everyone. Then, Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) president Poonam Dhillon called the federation’s action ‘strange’. And now, CINTAA’s Vice-President and veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure has come out in defence of Ranveer.

Amid the ongoing row, she extended her support to the actor and told IANS, “CINTAA is proud to have Ranveer Singh as our member. We stand by him and for him whenever he needs us. This is already out in the public domain, so I do not want to comment more about it. We are here for him, with him. If he ever needs us, we are for Ranveer Singh.”