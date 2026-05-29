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‘We stand by Ranveer Singh’: Actors body vice-president Padmini Kolhapure amid ban on actor
CINTAA's Padmini Kolhapure has clarified the association's stance over Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 controversy and FWICE' action against the actor.
Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 controversy has been intensifying day by day. Just a few days ago, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor, which was assumed a ‘ban’ by everyone. Then, Cine and TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) president Poonam Dhillon called the federation’s action ‘strange’. And now, CINTAA’s Vice-President and veteran actor Padmini Kolhapure has come out in defence of Ranveer.
Amid the ongoing row, she extended her support to the actor and told IANS, “CINTAA is proud to have Ranveer Singh as our member. We stand by him and for him whenever he needs us. This is already out in the public domain, so I do not want to comment more about it. We are here for him, with him. If he ever needs us, we are for Ranveer Singh.”
Earlier, the association CINTAA’s president Poonam Dhillon had also addressed the ongoing matter while talking to SCREEN. She had said, “Till I have the right information, I cannot give an opinion on a situation because what we have heard already is what we have read in the media. It’s a very strange situation to be in because it’s one of our members, but neither the artiste, the producer, nor the Federation has informed us or taken us into confidence.”
ALSO READ | Don 3 row: Film bodies trade barbs over Ranveer Singh ‘ban’
What FWICE said
This comes after FWICE Chief advisor Ashoke Pandit recently issued a non-directive against Ranveer for his reported abrupt exit from Farhan’s Don 3. He held a press conference and highlighted that the actor refused to respond to FWICE after being sent three invitations, until he got to know about the press met FWICE was planning to hold. After learning about it, he allegedly sent an email to them saying “this doesn’t come under your jurisdiction.”
Ashoke also shared that the matter is still unresolved and expressed worry that the incident could set a wrong precedent in the film industry. He also pointed out that there is a possibility for negotiations regarding the Rs 45 crore compensation Farhan Akhtar wants from Ranveer Singh as damages.
Ranveer Singh’s official statement
Soon after the film body’s press meet, Ranveer Singh’s official spokesperson also reacted to the controversy in a statement. “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect,” the spokesperson said.
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