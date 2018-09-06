Super 30 wrap-up party: Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh make it a starry night

Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Amit Sadh at Super 30 wrap-up party. Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Amit Sadh at Super 30 wrap-up party.

Hrithik Roshan unveiled the poster of his upcoming film Super 30 on Teacher’s Day where he will be seen portraying the role of a Maths teacher. Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar. The entire cast and crew threw a grand wrap up party on the same day in Mumbai. The party was attended by Hrithik along with the leading lady Mrunal Thakur, actor Amit Sadh, director Vikas Bahl, producers Sajid and Wardha Nadiadwala among others.

Hrithik looked dapper in a casual look donning a white jacket over a T-shirt, paired with grey pants and a beanie while Mrunal dazzled in a black gown.

Check out the inside pictures of Super 30 wrap up bash here.

Mrunal Thakur shared her look from the wrap-up party of Super 30 in her Instagram story.

Hrithik looked dapper at the wrap-up party of Super 30. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan with Super 30 director Vikas Bahl. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Hrithik Roshan strikes a pose with Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Wardha at the wrap-up party of Super 30. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Amit Sadh who will be seen portraying a pivotal role in the film was also present at the party. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Super 30 actors Virendra Saxena, Aditya Srivastava and Paritosh Sand pose together. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

Manav Gohil with wife Shweta Kowatra. (Photo Source: Varinder Chawla)

