Super 30 trailer: Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar is out to bring a change in the education system

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 has been in the making for a long time now. And after months of delay, the much-awaited film is ready to hit screens in July. Ahead of the release, the makers launched Super 30’s trailer today.

Super 30 is based on the life of award-winning mathematician Anand Kumar and his program ‘Super 30’. Hrithik, who plays Anand in the biographical film, seems to be trying really hard to fit into the character.

The trailer of Super 30 gives a sneak peek into the life of Anand Kumar from being a math teacher at a local tuition centre to opening his own institute that not just uplifts the downtrodden students but also helps them prepare for the big entrance exams. In the midst of all this, he also faces hurdles from the powerful section of society.

Watch | Super 30 official trailer

The trailer shows how Hrithik Roshan’s Anand encourages a group of students from humble backgrounds to achieve the impossible. In one of the scenes, he is motivating them to aim for big jobs like a marine architect, a NASA scientist and an engineer.

Hrithik seems to have put in a lot of hard work to get into the shoes of a man belonging to Bihar. From his tanned look to de-glam attire, the actor has tried his best to suit the part. While he looks convincing in few portions, his dialogue delivery in a major chunk of the trailer seems tad forced.

Not all Superheroes wear capes. It’s the ideas that make a nation. It’s the people who empower it. Presenting one such story from the heartland of India #Super30Trailerhttps://t.co/d7XZPJNvMV — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 4, 2019

Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur, Virendra Saxena, Vijay Varma, Johnny Lever, Aditya Srivastava and Amit Sadh, along with Pankaj Tripathi playing the main antagonist.

Anand Kumar launched his educational program titled Super 30 in Patna, Bihar in 2002 under the banner of Ramanujan School of Mathematics. Under this, 30 meritorious students from the economically backward section are selected and trained every year for the JEE examination.

Super 30 was previously scheduled to release on January 25. It will now arrive on July 12.