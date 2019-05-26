Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 to now release on July 12

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 has a final release date. It will hit the screens on July 12. It was earlier scheduled to release in January 2019 before its release date was pushed to July 26. Its original release date was November 23, 2018.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted the news on his Twitter account. He wrote, “#BreakingNews: #Super30 release date finalized: 12 July 2019.”

Super 30 is based on mathematician Anand Kumar’s life. Anand, who is based in Patna, is popular for tutoring IIT aspirants who belong to a less privileged background.

Super 30 was helmed by Queen director Vikas Bahl before he was entangled in sexual assault accusation. Now, Anurag Kashyap will get the directing credit.

Virendra Saxena, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi, Johnny Lever and others also star.

With its previous release date, Super 30 was going to clash with Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya. Due to Hrithik and Kangana’s history, the clash was much awaited. But now, it appears, Super 30’s makers have averted it.

“I am happy that Hrithik will play me because he is the best choice for the role. His dedication towards his work and the kind of versatility he exhibits as an actor is very inspiring. Being a rooted and passionate person myself, I feel that he will bring an emotional depth to my life on screen,“ Anand has said in an interview.