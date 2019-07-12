Super 30 movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Celebrities are loving the Hrithik Roshan film

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 has hit the screens. The film helmed by Vikas Bahl revolves around the story of Anand Kumar, the ace mathematician from Bihar who trains underprivileged children for the IIT entrance examination under the Super 30 program. While Hrithik has stepped into the shoes of Anand for the movie, Mrunal Thakur is seen playing his love interest. Pankaj Tripathi also plays a pivotal role in Super 30.

According to early reviews, Super 30 has impressed film critics and several Bollywood celebrities who attended its special screening. Farah Khan, Yami Gautam, Aayush Sharma, Gauahar Khan and others have praised Super 30 for its story and Hrithik’s performance.

On the eve of the film’s release, Anand Kumar said, “I am very happy with the way Super 30 has shaped up. The team has done an incredible job. I hope this film inspires all future generations.”

Hrithik Roshan also feels honoured to present the story of Anand on the silver screen. He said, “Anand Kumar’s life is one of the most inspiring and moving stories I have ever heard. His story had to be told to the world. I am honoured to have played the on-screen role of Anand Kumar.”