Super 30 early reactions: Hrithik Roshan starrer is a ‘must watch’

Yami Gautam, who shared the screen with Hrithik Roshan in Kaabil, was all praise for his performance in the movie and called Super 30 a must watch.

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 releases on July 12.

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is set to hit theaters this Friday. But before its theatrical release, the makers organised a special screening of the movie for a section of media and the film fraternity. And, after watching Super 30, everyone has good things to say about its story and Hrithik’s performance.

Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his program of the same name, which trains underprivileged children for the IIT entrance examinations.

Farah Khan, who watched the movie on Wednesday in Mumbai, shared on Twitter, “Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year”! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You.”

“Director of #Super30 Vikas behl.. WHAT A COMEBACK!Flawless direction with every technician n cast member doing exceptional work.@sanjeevdutta @anaygoswami @AjayAtulOnline @CastingChhabra @mrunal0801 @PankajTripathi_ @NGEMovies @FuhSePhantom n of course the Super30 kids,take a bow,” she continued.

Yami Gautam, who shared the screen with Hrithik in Kaabil, was all praise for his performance in the movie and called Super 30 a must watch. She tweeted, “‘Super 30’ leaves you extremely overwhelmed with emotions and speechless with words ! @iHrithik you have always believed in taking up challenges and giving your heart n soul to it ! You are simply beyond OUTSTANDING as ‘Anand Kumar’ ! This inspiring story is a MUST WATCH❤”

Check out what others wrote about Super 30:

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Srivastava, Nandish Sadhu and Pankaj Tripathi among others.

