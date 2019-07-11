Super 30 early reactions: Hrithik Roshan starrer is a ‘must watch’

Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 is set to hit theaters this Friday. But before its theatrical release, the makers organised a special screening of the movie for a section of media and the film fraternity. And, after watching Super 30, everyone has good things to say about its story and Hrithik’s performance.

Super 30 is based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar and his program of the same name, which trains underprivileged children for the IIT entrance examinations.

Farah Khan, who watched the movie on Wednesday in Mumbai, shared on Twitter, “Last night i saw what I feel is the Movie of the Year”! #Super30 .. laughed, cried,clapped n got goosebumps. @iHrithik ur always good but this performance is on another level.. No vanity All soul this one!! Any n every award is too less for You.”

“Director of #Super30 Vikas behl.. WHAT A COMEBACK!Flawless direction with every technician n cast member doing exceptional work.@sanjeevdutta @anaygoswami @AjayAtulOnline @CastingChhabra @mrunal0801 @PankajTripathi_ @NGEMovies @FuhSePhantom n of course the Super30 kids,take a bow,” she continued.

Yami Gautam, who shared the screen with Hrithik in Kaabil, was all praise for his performance in the movie and called Super 30 a must watch. She tweeted, “‘Super 30’ leaves you extremely overwhelmed with emotions and speechless with words ! @iHrithik you have always believed in taking up challenges and giving your heart n soul to it ! You are simply beyond OUTSTANDING as ‘Anand Kumar’ ! This inspiring story is a MUST WATCH❤”

Watched #super30 last night , @iHrithik u are a shining star! What a performance ! Real, endearing, gut wrenching! Every character , especially the kids n #pankajTripathiJi uffffff outstanding! This movie is gonna make u wake up n go after ur dreams ! @CastingChhabra 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) July 10, 2019

#Super30 is Brilliant! What a film. Overwhelmed! Brace yourselves for success & more importantly, respectability for life. Well done! This will be one of your finest hours. @iHrithik #vikasbahl #sajidnadiadwala @madmantena — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) July 11, 2019

Take a bow @iHrithik for such a brilliant movie #Super30 .. What a brilliant performance and what a beautiful movie…. A must watch for all the cinema lovers … We all need to witness the fight & journey of Anand Kumar. Wow .. Truly inspiring!!!… Go watch this beautiful Gem . pic.twitter.com/ZXAGXDj47z — Aalim Hakim (@AalimHakim) July 10, 2019

#Super30 is a FANTASTIC . Superlative writing, storytelling,& direction. Very pertinent & inspiring film on education, coaching mafia in & talent poor kids possess in India.@iHrithik delivers OUTSTANDING performance. Winner all the way. Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 (3.5) #Super30Review — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 10, 2019

When an inspirational story meets an inspired actor magic happens. @iHrithik puts his soul into #Super30 and touches hearts. Super teams put together great films. — Rajat Arora (@rajatsaroraa) July 11, 2019

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Aditya Srivastava, Nandish Sadhu and Pankaj Tripathi among others.