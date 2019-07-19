Toggle Menu
Super 30 declared tax-free in Rajasthanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/super-30-declared-tax-free-in-rajasthan-5838454/

Super 30 declared tax-free in Rajasthan

Vikas Bahl-directed Super 30 is based on the life of educationist Anand Kumar who runs coaching classes for IIT-JEE aspirants. It stars Hrithik Roshan in the main role.

Super 30 tax free rajasthan
Super 30 was also declared tax-free in Bihar.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has declared Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 tax-free in the state.

The Vikas Bahl-directed movie is based on the life of educationist Anand Kumar who runs coaching classes for IIT-JEE aspirants.

“Super 30, based on the real story of Anand Kumar, is an inspiring film of recent times. It is an excellent example of exceptional will power and determination, that despite all odds, success is achievable,” Gehlot tweeted.

“We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of ‘excellence in education’ in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare Super 30 tax-free in the state,” he added.

Advertising

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said that the film inspires youths and students preparing for competitive examination. As the film is in social interest, state government has declared it tax-free in the state.

On Friday, Kumar had urged the Uttar Pradesh government to make Super 30 tax-free.

Kumar made the request during a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, which was also attended by officials of the company that made the film, Information Director Shishir Singh said.

The film was also declared tax-free in Bihar.

Super 30 released on July 12. The film has received mixed reviews and has minted over Rs 70 crore on box office till now.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Rape case: Aditya Pancholi gets interim protection till Aug 3
2 Kabir Singh box office collection Day 28: Shahid-Kiara film earns Rs 266.26 crore
3 Super 30 box office collection Day 7: Hrithik Roshan film earns Rs 75.85 crore