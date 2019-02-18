Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall reunite for Jai Mummy Di

Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall, who were last seen in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, are set reunite in Jai Mummy Di. While Sunny and Sonnalli will play devoted love-birds, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon will be seen as their respective warring mothers.

The film is written and directed by debutant Navjot Gulati. It will be produced by Luv Ranjan’s Luv Films and presented by T-Series.

According to the makers, Jai Mummy Di is a ‘light-hearted family comedy which shows how the conflicting dynamics between two mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their children and between other members of both families.’

Speaking about the film, Luv Ranjan shared, “Jai Mummy Di is a witty and entertaining family comedy. Films like our very own Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and even Badhaai Ho that released last year have proven that there is a big audience for stories which weave in family dynamics interestingly. We are excited to bring Jai Mummy Di to the audience this July.”

Bhushan Kumar added, “Today’s audience wants to see cinema which is entertaining, interesting and relatable. We have seen this change with the humungous response such films received last year. Jai Mummy Di is for yours, mine and every other family you see around you.”

Jai Mummy Di is slated to release in cinemas on July 12.