Sunny Leone’s brother Sundeep welcomes daughter: ‘Witnessing the birth of baby Leia was a life changing experience’

Sunny Leone shared her excitement and happiness as her brother Sundeep Vohra and his wife Karishma Naidu welcomed a baby girl. Sharing the happy news on her social media platforms with an announcement post and shared pictures of the new parents with their baby, Sunny wrote, “I can proudly say witnessing the birth of baby Leia Kaur was a life changing experience. Only God decides when life begins and I watched it happen in front of my eyes because of my brother @chefsundeep and my sil @karishma_htx.”

“I am so proud of them and all they have accomplished and I know they are going to be the most amazing parents! I love you both so so much!!,” she added.

Sundeep and Karishma ‘s daughter Leia Kaur Vohra was born on August 10, 2021. Karishma had introduced Leia on her Instagram with a beautiful post, where she also shared pictures of their newborn. The new mother has written a lengthy thank you post for her sister-in-law, Sunny Leone. “Leia’s Birth journey wouldn’t have been possible without them. Thankful for My Hubby for being there at all times minus when he slept through the night even after I kept calling him. Thankful for my Sister in law for her nonstop cheer and making the vibe of the hospital room so Fun and games. I can say it was a Party with these two beside me,” she wrote.

While Sundeep is chef in California, USA, his wife Karishma is a realtor. Sunny had recently wished Sundeep on the occasion of his birthday. She had shared multiple picture with Sundeep on Twitter, and had also taken the opportunity to tell him how she was proud of the person he has become.

Sunny had shared pictures from their childhood to wish Sundeep. She had also share a picture of Sundeep with her twins, Noah and Asher.

On the work front, Sunny Leone will be next seen in Tamil film Veeramadevi. She also has Rangeela, Shero, Koka Kola and Helen in her kitty.