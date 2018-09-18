Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Making small choices will change the status of women in our country: Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone will be next seen in the second season of her web-series, Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Updated: September 18, 2018 5:05:38 pm
Sunny leone photos Sunny Leone was present in Delhi today to unveil her wax statue at Madame Tussauds.
Related News

Actor Sunny Leone aka Karenjit Kaur, who fought several hardships throughout her career, believes women should stand up for their rights.

“Women should speak up for themselves. They should say whatever they feel and do whatever they want to do.

“Every girl should pursue their passion and follow their dreams. And these small choices will strengthen our women and will make them more confident,” the Jism 2 actor told media, who was present at Madame Tussauds here on Tuesday to unveil her wax statue.

Sunny also said that to bring a change in the society, people first should change themselves.

“In homes, women must feel free to express what they want to say. If they don’t want to wash dishes, they can confidently ask husbands to wash the dishes. Making small choices will change the status of women in our country and I believe it should happen in homes first.

Also read | Sunny Leone’s wax statue unveiled at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming season of her biopic Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. She would make her debut in Tollywood with Veeramahadevi.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Salted Caramel Popcorn Cupcake by Pooja Dhingra
Watch Now
Salted Caramel Popcorn Cupcake by Pooja Dhingra
Buzzing Now
Advertisement