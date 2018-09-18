Making small choices will change the status of women in our country: Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone was present in Delhi today to unveil her wax statue at Madame Tussauds. Sunny Leone was present in Delhi today to unveil her wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Actor Sunny Leone aka Karenjit Kaur, who fought several hardships throughout her career, believes women should stand up for their rights.

“Women should speak up for themselves. They should say whatever they feel and do whatever they want to do.

“Every girl should pursue their passion and follow their dreams. And these small choices will strengthen our women and will make them more confident,” the Jism 2 actor told media, who was present at Madame Tussauds here on Tuesday to unveil her wax statue.

Sunny also said that to bring a change in the society, people first should change themselves.

“In homes, women must feel free to express what they want to say. If they don’t want to wash dishes, they can confidently ask husbands to wash the dishes. Making small choices will change the status of women in our country and I believe it should happen in homes first.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming season of her biopic Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. She would make her debut in Tollywood with Veeramahadevi.

