Sunny Leone’s web series shoot is all about fun, see photos

Sunny Leone will be seen next in web series Karenjit Kaur-The untold story of Sunny Leone. Sunny Leone will be seen next in web series Karenjit Kaur-The untold story of Sunny Leone.

Sunny Leone is busy shooting for her upcoming web series Karenjit Kaur-The untold story of Sunny Leone. The actor has also been sharing behind the scene photos from the sets. She shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, “When your working with your co-star @marcbuckner and a bunch of ridiculousness is happening around you!” In the photo, Sunny looks very interested in a conversation between the director and her co-star Marc Buckner, who seems to be playing Sunny’s husband Daniel Weber in the series.

Earlier, Sunny had revealed her on-screen brother’s photo on Instagram. She captioned the photo as, “With the reel life brother! An amazing and spectacularly talented cast has come together for the show, and I know they have done a fabulous job in sharing my story with the world.”

The actor has often shared how emotional this journey has been for her. Sharing another photo a couple of weeks back, Sunny wrote, “The entire team came together as a family on the sets. The whole process of shooting this show has been so emotional…for all of us. Proud to be a part of this extremely talented crew.”

See photos of Sunny Leone on the sets of Karenjit Kaur-The untold story of Sunny Leone

With the reel life brother! An amazing and spectacularly talented cast has come together for the show, and I know they have done a fabulous job in sharing my story with the world. Bringing #KarenjitKaur to you sooner than you think ;) #ZEE5Originals #KarenjitOnZEE5 @zee5 pic.twitter.com/Zpgx56a34X — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) June 24, 2018

Sunny Leone, who is now a mother of three kids – Nisha Kaur Weber, Noah Singh Weber and Asher Singh Weber, had earlier shared that the web series’ first edition would not feature the kids.

“Zee wanted an amazing story and there are so many crazy things that are happening in my life, that they must be really happy (laughs out loud). Though the children are not part of the first season, they might be in the next. Let’s see if people enjoy watching the show, we can definitely think of more seasons then,” Sunny Leone told indianexpress.com.

Karenjit Kaur-The untold story of Sunny Leone will showcase the actor’s journey from the American adult film industry to becoming a Bollywood sensation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd