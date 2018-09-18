Sunny Leone’s wax statue unveiled at Delhi’s Madame Tussauds

Sunny Leone was in New Delhi on Tuesday to unveil her wax figure at Madame Tussauds. Sunny Leone was in New Delhi on Tuesday to unveil her wax figure at Madame Tussauds.

Sunny Leone is the latest Bollywood celebrity who has joined the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and others at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Delhi. The actor, on Tuesday, unveiled her wax statue in Delhi and shared her excitement on social media. She tweeted, “So excited to be going to the unveiling of my @madametussaudsdelhi figure in Delhi today.” Sunny’s husband Daniel Weber looked equally excited. He shared a video of himself posing with Sunny’s wax figure.

Talking about it, Sunny had earlier said, “I am thrilled and grateful to Madame Tussauds for creating my figure. Having my own wax figure is completely overwhelming. This is the first time I have undergone a sitting and I must thank the entire team for making it a unique and memorable experience. I am equally excited to see ’me’ at the attraction. Madame Tussauds is a ‘one-of-a-kind’ attraction and I am so thrilled to be chosen for this incredible honour.”

See photos of Sunny Leone with her wax statue at Madame Tussauds, Delhi

Sunny Leone strike a pose with her wax figure in Delhi. (Photo: APH Images) Sunny Leone strike a pose with her wax figure in Delhi. (Photo: APH Images)

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are quite excited about the actor’s wax figure in Delhi. (Photo: APH Images) Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are quite excited about the actor’s wax figure in Delhi. (Photo: APH Images)

Sunny Leone unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Delhi. (Photo: APH Images) Sunny Leone unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Delhi. (Photo: APH Images)

To create a life-like wax figure. the team from Madame Tussauds flew in from London to meet Sunny in Mumbai, where they took over 200 specific measurements and photographs of the actor.

