Sunny Leone wants internet’s help to identify these ‘awesome fans’ in Kerala

Sunny Leone’s love affair with Kerala is nothing new. The actor has made headlines every time she has stepped into the city. She enjoys a huge fan following, which was witnessed for the first time in 2017 when she arrived in the state for the promotion of a brand. On Tuesday, the actor dropped a picture on her Instagram handle, which is proof enough for the kind of craze she enjoys in the state. The picture features a few men cheering for Sunny.

Sharing the picture, Sunny asked her social media followers to find the “awesome fans” so that she can give them a shout-out. “Spread this pic and help me find these awesome fans so that I can give them a shoutout,” she wrote. As soon as she posted the picture, fans tagged a couple of people claiming to know the boys in the picture. Many of her followers complimented Sunny’s beauty with adjectives like “gorgeous,” “beautiful” and some also referred to her as “Chechi,” which in Malayalam means sister.

At present, Sunny is spending some quality time with her family in Kerala.

On Mother’s Day, she shared a couple of photos with her family and wrote, “A great day with my kids and @dirrty99 in the middle of no where in the Kerala mountains. In complete lockdown but they managed to make the day amazing! Thank you Daniel my love for making such an amazing effort all day!

Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there going through the same stress and struggle of trying to keep our children safe and trying our best to enrich their lives the best we can. One day this insanity will end and they will be able to go back to normal. Love you all mommies!! Stay strong!”

On the work front, Sunny is currently seen hosting the dating reality show, Splitsvilla season 13. She will be making her Malayalam debut with psychological thriller Shero, which she announced earlier this year.