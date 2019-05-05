Have you seen these videos of Sunny Leone, Varun Dhawan and Shilpa Shetty?

While Sunny Leone is all set for MTV Splitsvilla Season 12, Varun Dhawan looked dapper in a clip. Scroll to see videos shared by others like Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Dia Mirza.

Advertising

Sunny Leone shared this video on her Instagram account. She wrote, “Off to #mtvsplitsvilla season 12!! #SunnyLeone #TikTokwithSunny #returnoftiktok.”

Ekta Kapoor posted a teaser of her new web show. “If ‘crazy’ had a face! #stalker alert! Fasten ur seatbelts for this one! I may have to go off social media for a while! Dark dogma delicious! Stark radical liberating n based on a bestselling novel@..here is a tease … #repost @altbalaji You don’t know her yet…but you would definitely want to! The bitch is coming. #Bekaboo #ALTBalajiOriginal @altbalaji,” read the caption.

Sharing this clip, Varun Dhawan wrote, “Summertime beats,”

Advertising

Sharing this video, Neha Dhupia wrote, “One of my favourite episodes … on #bffswithvogue this season… tell me you loved it! Thank you @iamsonalibendre for bringing your bravery and your bffs to our sets … #switchonthesunshine @suzkr @gayatrioberoi ❤️ @jeepindia @realisadiamond_in @colorsinfinitytv … watch them repeat the magic tomorrow .. Sunday 7pm on #colorsinfinity!.”

Shilpa Shetty posted this video on her Instagram account and wrote, “Little Gymnastic student showing off some skills in front of #guru and the Student of the Year! 😍 @tigerjackieshroff thankyou for being his inspiration.. Viaan did his “FIRST” back flip today .. to impress you !😅💪.”

Dia Mirza shared this clip celebrating, “❤️#WorldLaughterDay.”

Bipasha Basu posted this video and wrote, “Spoilt for choice… with the best gang ever… god knows who is doing what… 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #actresslife.”