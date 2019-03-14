Have you seen these videos of Sunny Leone, Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar?

From Varun Dhawan’s fun video with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to the trailer of Sunny Leone’s web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone’s Season 2, here is a look at videos shared by celebrities on their social media accounts today.

Varun Dhawan shared this video on his Instagram story. In the video, Varun is seen goofing around with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in London.

Sharing the video, Sunny Leone wrote, “SEASON 2 IS BACK!! To hope. To excitement. To. Sadness To new beginnings! Catch the SEASON 2 Finale of Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone, premiering 5th April, only on @ZEE5Premium #KarenjitKaurOnZEE5 #DoingItMyWay #ZEE5Originals @ZEE5India.”

Vidya Balan posted this fun video on Instagram.

Tusshar Kapoor posted this clip on his Instagram account.

Akshay Kumar shared a clip too. “हमले का वक़्त आ राहा है! #Kesari coming to cinemas this #Holi, 21st March, ” he wrote along with the video.